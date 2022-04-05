What are you searching for?

arrow
Menu item arrow See and do overview

Visit

Stay

Tours

Whats on

Menu item arrow Learn overview
arrow Kids Corner

School programs

Free talks

Menu item arrow Community overview
arrow Volunteer program arrow Oral History Project arrow Advisory committees arrow Public consultation

Notice board

Major projects

Menu item arrow Venues overview
arrow Filming and photography arrow Commercial activities arrow Conferences and meetings arrow For lease

Event venues

Weddings

Menu item arrow Our story overview
arrow Heritage Environments arrow Welcome Everyone arrow Reconciliation Journey

Background

Building Partnerships

Harbour History

Facebook Icon
Instagram Icon
Twitter icon
Youtube icon
LinkedIn icon
Contact arrow Subscribe
EN language selector search
EN arrow Contact search arrow Subscribe
English
Français
Español
普通话
Deutsch
한국어
See and do arrow arrow
Learn arrow arrow
Community arrow arrow
Venues arrow arrow
Our story arrow arrow
arrow Subscribe

Career opportunities

Harbour Trust / Careers
...  / EN / Careers
Want to work for an employer dedicated to creating and maintaining extraordinary places on the world’s best harbour? Consider working with the Harbour Trust...

The Harbour Trust's sites are rich in history, link us to our complex past, and provide continuing connections. They are Country – the interconnected layers of water, land and air that, for First Nations Peoples, hold cultural practices, community and a sense of worth. They tell stories of colonisation and dispossession, of convict incarceration, of nineteenth and twentieth century military and defence roles, and speak of the enterprise and industry of the modern nation, and of the contemporary communities they have become.

The Harbour Trust’s mission is to bring to life our natural and cultural heritage and provide a lasting legacy for all Australians through conservation, remediation and the adaptive reuse of places in our care, and our vision is to create and share extraordinary places on Sydney Harbour and amplify their stories.

Following a recent review and legislative changes, the Harbour Trust has now been confirmed as the custodian of these important sites in perpetuity, and over the next three to five years will be progressively transforming them into ‘must see’ destinations, where people will learn more about their history and significance.  These public spaces and parklands are becoming vibrant communities with major events, exhibitions, venue hire, accommodation and tours, together with residential and business tenancy.

Career opportunities with our organisation include positions in environmental management, marketing and communications, planning, project management, business development, and property management. As an equal opportunity employer, we welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, mature age people, people from diverse backgrounds and people with a disability.

[Note: The Harbour Trust does not accept unsolicited employment applications. When a job vacancy becomes available, it will be listed on the job board below or advertised on online job marketplaces, either by the Harbour Trust or by appointed recruitment agencies.]

See also: About the Harbour Trust and Volunteering for the Harbour Trust

Volunteer Manager

 

Role Overview

Volunteers are a vital source of support the Harbour trust across a range of roles and activities which are important to the effective operation of our organisation.

The Manager, Volunteers will lead the Harbour Trust’s volunteer program to ensure volunteers are engaged, informed and the program is efficiently run.  This entails the creation of activities, aligned with Harbour Trust strategic objectives that build engagement and common purpose that helps retain volunteers and encourages new and diverse volunteers to join. The manager will focus on operational effectiveness in line with the National Standards for Volunteer Involvement and improve and implement change where required. 

 

Role accountabilities
  • Develop, lead and implement the 1-3 year volunteer strategy including the retention and growth strategy for the Volunteer Program ensuring that the skills and capabilities required by the Harbour Trust are covered.
  • Lead the Harbour Trust’s 200+ volunteers and manage the program ensuring it supports business priorities and objectives.
  • Establish clear goals and effectively build volunteer capability and resources to meet requirements and optimise outcomes. This includes working cross functionally to help support volunteer organisation across multiple areas of the business and working with volunteers to help build self-organisation
  • Manage all Volunteer communications both formal and informal, including calendar of regular meetings with each volunteer group, training sessions, what’s happening sessions, social occasions, individual team meetings and recognition of Years of service events.
  • Manage Volunteers’ involvement in the Harbour Trust’s public programs in consultation with the Head of Engagement and Experience and the Education and Public Programs Officer
  • Under the guidance of the Director of Projects, liaise with the Restoration supervisor/s to
    • Co-ordinate the attendance of volunteers in the workshops, making sure there is adequate supervision, and a safe environment is maintained.
  • Manage Volunteers’ Work Health and Safety requirements including reviewing and updating as required the Volunteer WHS Strategy and program
  • Oversee with the assistance from the Volunteer Support officer, ticketbooth for all volunteer led tours and point of sale system, volunteer suppliers and uniforms, volunteer management system is kept up to date and Manage Merchandise & Point of Sale system for Visitor Centres via Volunteer Support Officer 
  • Leadership Behaviors
    • Manage complex relationships
    • Demonstrate questioning mindset and behaviour
    • Work collaboratively and in a team environment
    • Lead change, demonstrating resilience and an ability to listen, respond and hold course
    • Be accountable
    • Empower others
    • Create shared understanding by being transparent

 

Selection Criteria 

Essential (Qualifications, attributes, skills and knowledge)

  • 5 to 10 years’ experience and expertise in managing Volunteer programs, preferably with experience in managing staff
  • Expert interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to liaise, counsel, mediate and provide advice to volunteers and management.
  • Demonstrated ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality, self-motivation and professionalism.
  • Stakeholder management experience including conflict resolution skills
  • Demonstrated ability to prioritise, time manage and manage workload with competing demands.
  • Capability to research volunteers in other industries and maintain knowledge of current trends and future opportunities for volunteers at the Trust.
  • Ability to work in a team environment and alone.
  • Willingness to travel between Harbour Trust sites as required
  • Availability to be on call via phone to manage out of hours issues including on weekends.
  • Willing to undertake a Police Check
  • Australian citizenship or the ability to work in Australia

Desirable

  • Current drivers’ licence.

Qualifications

  • Related tertiary qualifications and/or experience and proven track record in volunteer management

The role is ongoing at an Executive level 1 classification which attracts a salary range between $108,356 – $120,376 plus 10% superannuation. A Police Check will be conducted prior to commencement.

Applicants should send their resume and a covering letter to employment@harbourtrust.gov.au demonstrating how their experience, skills, knowledge and attributes will contribute to the Volunteer Program by 11:59pm 13 May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Bookings Officer (ongoing)

 

Role overview

The Bookings Officer is responsible for managing general enquiries and bookings for Harbour Trust small event/venue applications, wedding ceremony applications, tennis court bookings across all sites of the Harbour Trust.  They will also manage tour bookings, education bookings and speaker bookings that occur across all our sites

You will provide excellence in customer service, providing advice, information and guidance to those making an enquiry or submitting an application to the Harbour Trust.

This role is made for a person with a customer service excellence focus, who relishes learning about the history and operations of the Harbour Trust sites.

 

Role accountabilities
  • Manage the Sydney Licensing, Sydney Education and Tours general enquiries inbox and phone line, ensuring a response is provided within five business days in line with Policies and Procedures of the Harbour Trust.
  • Assist the Events and Venue team by managing the approval process for low impact permit applications, wedding ceremony applications, and tennis courts.
  • Assist the Education and Public Programs Officer and Volunteer Support Officer by sharing upcoming bookings so that they may organise appropriate rosters 1 month in advance.
  • Maintaining the shared calendar of bookings, ensuring stakeholders are advised and updated of any modifications.
  • Undertake financial administration including processing of EFTPOS transactions, venue hire tracking updates, and reporting to the Finance department as required.
  • Liaise with other departments to ensure no conflicts arise with scheduled activity on our sites and provide a seamless visitor experience.
  • Deal with minor visitor disputes and grievances ensuring correct record keeping procedure is followed.
  • Provide ad-hoc administrative assistance to the Event & Venue team/Education and Public Programs teams as required.
  • Be an invaluable member of the team and maintain relationships with stakeholders including staff, volunteers, guides, tenants, contractors, local Harbour Trust communities and third-party hirers and supplier.

Selection Criteria
  • A minimum of 2 years demonstrated experience in a similar role in customer service, events administration, hospitality, tourism, liaising with visitors and accommodating their needs.
  • The ability to deliver exceptional 5-star customer service, have a friendly and outgoing disposition to provide high quality experience for Harbour Trust visitors.
  • Demonstrated ability to prioritise tasks, work efficiently and manage competing demands.
  • A team spirit, with a willingness to assist in all area’s when required to ensure that the Harbour Trust always exceeds visitor expectations.
  • Highly developed skills in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel as a data base and for financial reporting and management of Outlook calendar).
  • Willing to undertake a Police Check and having Australian citizenship or the ability to work in Australia are prerequisites.

Desirable: Events, venues and public program management experience.


Benefits

The Harbour Trust provides staff with flexible working arrangements where you can work a hybrid arrangement to work from Headland Park, Mosman, Cockatoo Island and/or from home. This is a full-time role that could be converted to part time in a job share arrangement if suitable applicants apply.

The Harbour Trust offer other benefits in the form of an annual Healthy Lifestyle Cash payment, access to confidential EAP services, annual Flu Shots, Volunteer leave and eLearning platform.

Salary range is $64,578 to $71,119 plus 10% superannuation.

Applicants should send their resume and a covering letter demonstrating how their experience, skills, knowledge, and attributes address the selection criteria to employment@harbourtrust.gov.au by COB Friday 6 May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Our website uses cookies which collect information about how you interact with our website. We use this information to give you the best experience on our website and for analysis. By clicking the 'I accept' button, you are consenting to the use of cookies. However, if you would like, you can change your cookie settings in your browser any time. For more information, please see our Cookies and Tracking Statement.

Accept