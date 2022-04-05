The Harbour Trust's sites are rich in history, link us to our complex past, and provide continuing connections. They are Country – the interconnected layers of water, land and air that, for First Nations Peoples, hold cultural practices, community and a sense of worth. They tell stories of colonisation and dispossession, of convict incarceration, of nineteenth and twentieth century military and defence roles, and speak of the enterprise and industry of the modern nation, and of the contemporary communities they have become.
The Harbour Trust’s mission is to bring to life our natural and cultural heritage and provide a lasting legacy for all Australians through conservation, remediation and the adaptive reuse of places in our care, and our vision is to create and share extraordinary places on Sydney Harbour and amplify their stories.
Following a recent review and legislative changes, the Harbour Trust has now been confirmed as the custodian of these important sites in perpetuity, and over the next three to five years will be progressively transforming them into ‘must see’ destinations, where people will learn more about their history and significance. These public spaces and parklands are becoming vibrant communities with major events, exhibitions, venue hire, accommodation and tours, together with residential and business tenancy.
Career opportunities with our organisation include positions in environmental management, marketing and communications, planning, project management, business development, and property management. As an equal opportunity employer, we welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, mature age people, people from diverse backgrounds and people with a disability.
[Note: The Harbour Trust does not accept unsolicited employment applications. When a job vacancy becomes available, it will be listed on the job board below or advertised on online job marketplaces, either by the Harbour Trust or by appointed recruitment agencies.]
See also: About the Harbour Trust and Volunteering for the Harbour Trust
Volunteers are a vital source of support the Harbour trust across a range of roles and activities which are important to the effective operation of our organisation.
The Manager, Volunteers will lead the Harbour Trust’s volunteer program to ensure volunteers are engaged, informed and the program is efficiently run. This entails the creation of activities, aligned with Harbour Trust strategic objectives that build engagement and common purpose that helps retain volunteers and encourages new and diverse volunteers to join. The manager will focus on operational effectiveness in line with the National Standards for Volunteer Involvement and improve and implement change where required.
Essential (Qualifications, attributes, skills and knowledge)
Desirable
Qualifications
The role is ongoing at an Executive level 1 classification which attracts a salary range between $108,356 – $120,376 plus 10% superannuation. A Police Check will be conducted prior to commencement.
Applicants should send their resume and a covering letter to employment@harbourtrust.gov.au demonstrating how their experience, skills, knowledge and attributes will contribute to the Volunteer Program by 11:59pm 13 May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
The Bookings Officer is responsible for managing general enquiries and bookings for Harbour Trust small event/venue applications, wedding ceremony applications, tennis court bookings across all sites of the Harbour Trust. They will also manage tour bookings, education bookings and speaker bookings that occur across all our sites
You will provide excellence in customer service, providing advice, information and guidance to those making an enquiry or submitting an application to the Harbour Trust.
This role is made for a person with a customer service excellence focus, who relishes learning about the history and operations of the Harbour Trust sites.
Desirable: Events, venues and public program management experience.
The Harbour Trust provides staff with flexible working arrangements where you can work a hybrid arrangement to work from Headland Park, Mosman, Cockatoo Island and/or from home. This is a full-time role that could be converted to part time in a job share arrangement if suitable applicants apply.
The Harbour Trust offer other benefits in the form of an annual Healthy Lifestyle Cash payment, access to confidential EAP services, annual Flu Shots, Volunteer leave and eLearning platform.
Salary range is $64,578 to $71,119 plus 10% superannuation.
Applicants should send their resume and a covering letter demonstrating how their experience, skills, knowledge, and attributes address the selection criteria to employment@harbourtrust.gov.au by COB Friday 6 May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.