Want to work for an employer dedicated to creating and maintaining extraordinary places on the world’s best harbour? Consider working with the Harbour Trust...

The Harbour Trust's sites are rich in history, link us to our complex past, and provide continuing connections. They are Country – the interconnected layers of water, land and air that, for First Nations Peoples, hold cultural practices, community and a sense of worth. They tell stories of colonisation and dispossession, of convict incarceration, of nineteenth and twentieth century military and defence roles, and speak of the enterprise and industry of the modern nation, and of the contemporary communities they have become.

The Harbour Trust’s mission is to bring to life our natural and cultural heritage and provide a lasting legacy for all Australians through conservation, remediation and the adaptive reuse of places in our care, and our vision is to create and share extraordinary places on Sydney Harbour and amplify their stories.

Following a recent review and legislative changes, the Harbour Trust has now been confirmed as the custodian of these important sites in perpetuity, and over the next three to five years will be progressively transforming them into ‘must see’ destinations, where people will learn more about their history and significance. These public spaces and parklands are becoming vibrant communities with major events, exhibitions, venue hire, accommodation and tours, together with residential and business tenancy.

Career opportunities with our organisation include positions in environmental management, marketing and communications, planning, project management, business development, and property management. As an equal opportunity employer, we welcome applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, mature age people, people from diverse backgrounds and people with a disability.

[Note: The Harbour Trust does not accept unsolicited employment applications. When a job vacancy becomes available, it will be listed on the job board below or advertised on online job marketplaces, either by the Harbour Trust or by appointed recruitment agencies.]

See also: About the Harbour Trust and Volunteering for the Harbour Trust